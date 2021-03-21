Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.31 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41.

