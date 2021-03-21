Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,441 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.31 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit