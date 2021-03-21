Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Separately, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of MOTI stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $36.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.