Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Separately, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOTI stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $36.79.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI)

