Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Main Street Capital worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Main Street Capital by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 197,298 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 474,624 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Main Street Capital by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

MAIN opened at $38.15 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

