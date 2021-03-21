Bamco Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 3,800 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after buying an additional 556,953 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $183,107,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.44. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $667,356.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,533,868 shares in the company, valued at $922,059,452.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,988,769 shares of company stock worth $614,640,506 over the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

