Bamco Inc. NY Buys 22,305 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 102.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Agora were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agora by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in Agora by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at $48,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at $48,003,000. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agora by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,703,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.
API opened at $57.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51. Agora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $114.96.
Several equities analysts have commented on API shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
About Agora
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).
Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.