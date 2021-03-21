Bamco Inc. NY Buys 22,305 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 102.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Agora were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agora by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,361 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in Agora by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at $48,894,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at $48,003,000. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agora by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,703,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

API opened at $57.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51. Agora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on API shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

