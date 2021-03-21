Bamco Inc. NY Has $7.32 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Square were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Square by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total value of $45,144,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,749,606.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock worth $249,492,640. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.16.

NYSE SQ opened at $224.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a PE ratio of 356.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.94.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

