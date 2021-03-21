Bamco Inc. NY Invests $1.13 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $116.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.78. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Argus lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

