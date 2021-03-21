Bamco Inc. NY Sells 1,086 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.08% of Manhattan Associates worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 877,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,371,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH opened at $119.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.80. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.39 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.69 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

