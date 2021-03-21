Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Commerce has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Commerce to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Get Bank of Commerce alerts:

NASDAQ BOCH opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $214.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of Commerce news, Director Lyle L. Tullis purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,108.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank of Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.