Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 181,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 100,818 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

BOH stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.77.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

