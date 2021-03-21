Barclays Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $185.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by Barclays from $181.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.07.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR opened at $137.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,960.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $73.16 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $82,474,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.