Barclays Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $185.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by Barclays from $181.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.07.
Shares of CYBR opened at $137.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,960.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $73.16 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.36.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,233,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $82,474,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
