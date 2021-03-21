Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 369.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 247.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 22.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $29.39 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $821.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

