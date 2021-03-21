Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 340.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ACLS. B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $413,473.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $370,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

