Barclays PLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,999 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Washington Federal worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. Analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.