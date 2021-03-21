Barclays PLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

STC opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $736.73 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

