Barclays PLC Sells 75,791 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,791 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Gray Television by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 75,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $675,718.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,796.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $21.22.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

GTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.