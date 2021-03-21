Barclays Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $145.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.77.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $139.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 51.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 122,620 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

