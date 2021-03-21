Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $14.25 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

