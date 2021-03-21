Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $14.25 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

