Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BASFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Basf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Basf alerts:

BASFY opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.