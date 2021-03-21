BCE (TSE:BCE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins restated their hold rating on shares of BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$60.14.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$56.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$51.32 billion and a PE ratio of 20.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41. BCE has a 1-year low of C$46.03 and a 1-year high of C$60.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.65%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

