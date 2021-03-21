Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) PT Lowered to GBX 3,780 at UBS Group

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) had its target price cut by UBS Group from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,506.17 ($45.81).

LON BWY opened at GBX 3,428 ($44.79) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,036.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,781.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96. Bellway p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,452 ($45.10).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

