BMO Capital Markets Raises Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $71.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.82.

QSR stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $9,506,122.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,766,302.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,077,055. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

