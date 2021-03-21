Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Shares Gap Down to $4.02

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$4.02, but opened at C$3.60. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$3.49, with a volume of 2,807 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.07.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,906.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,168,737 shares in the company, valued at C$11,084,254.81. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 93,400 shares of company stock worth $243,739.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

