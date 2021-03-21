Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $212,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 875,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 144.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $87,026,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $308.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

