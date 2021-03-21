Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $20.33 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

