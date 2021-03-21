Brokerages Set Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) PT at $42.50

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGBN. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. G.Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 210.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $55.81 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.