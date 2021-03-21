Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Target Price at £133.43

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £133.43 ($174.33).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($195.98) to £157 ($205.12) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a £150 ($195.98) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) target price on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £168.90 ($220.67) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £144.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is £137.83. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 6,016 ($78.60) and a 52-week high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

