Brokerages Set Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Price Target at $9.33

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIMX. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.24 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,255,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 405,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,892.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 988,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 938,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 60.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 360,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 7,013.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 764,969 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

