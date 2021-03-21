Brokerages Set Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) PT at $106.00

Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $105.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Sony will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Sony by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Sony by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Sony by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

