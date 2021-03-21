Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $128.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.21. The company has a market capitalization of $115.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $135.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

