Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $14,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $337,375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,299,000 after purchasing an additional 249,837 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Corteva by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

