Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,853 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.85% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $22,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after buying an additional 367,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,954 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 529.6% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,869,000 after acquiring an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,728,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 655,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after purchasing an additional 113,476 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on GBT shares. William Blair downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

