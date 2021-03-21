Brown Advisory Inc. Has $21.11 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,609 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $21,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 603,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,458,000 after purchasing an additional 27,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $61.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

