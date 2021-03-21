Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,408 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 4.15% of REX American Resources worth $18,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in REX American Resources by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

REX American Resources stock opened at $98.45 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $116.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.66. The stock has a market cap of $589.91 million, a PE ratio of 151.46 and a beta of 1.16.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

