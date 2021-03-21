Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1,250.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,070,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991,223 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $16,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 156,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 111,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in ChampionX by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ChampionX by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 945,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 144,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 569,569 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHX opened at $22.39 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

