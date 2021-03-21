Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BMBL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a positive rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Bumble stock opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. Bumble has a one year low of $57.53 and a one year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $76.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

