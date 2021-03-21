Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) PT Raised to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ CABA opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $272.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.67. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 302,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $3,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

