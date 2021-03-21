Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) PT Raised to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ CABA opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $272.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.67. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 302,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $3,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cabaletta Bio by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit