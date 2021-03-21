Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 2,900 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 52.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after purchasing an additional 475,501 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,730,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,568,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,985,000 after purchasing an additional 315,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after buying an additional 300,272 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

Shares of SRE opened at $128.62 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

