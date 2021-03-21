Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,564 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 18,236 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $595,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 28,235.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Best Buy by 7.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,409 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,992 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 809 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $92,128.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,313 shares of company stock worth $1,174,444. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BBY opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.80. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.