Calian Group Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calian Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.01.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.50 price objective on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$57.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$31.29 and a 52-week high of C$71.91. The firm has a market cap of C$644.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$112.89 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other Calian Group news, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 1,100 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.55, for a total value of C$72,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,606,368.30. Also, Senior Officer Jerry Patrick Johnston sold 6,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.31, for a total value of C$385,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at C$561,812.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,100 shares of company stock worth $790,465.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

