Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 13,617 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.23, for a total transaction of $3,952,061.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,575.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CVNA stock opened at $269.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.78. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Carvana by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

