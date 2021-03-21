Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Position Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.10.

Shares of CASY opened at $207.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.01 and its 200-day moving average is $186.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $213.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

