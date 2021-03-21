Cash Converters International Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CCV)

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.17.

About Cash Converters International

Cash Converters International Limited operates as a franchisor of second hand goods and financial services stores under the Cash Converters brand name. It operates through Franchise Operations, Store Operations, Personal Finance, and Vehicle Financing segments. The Franchise Operations segment engages in the sale of franchises for the retail sale of new and second hand goods, as well as sale of master licenses for the development of franchises worldwide.

