Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective (up from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.16.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.02. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$20.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.22%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.