Cfra Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$46.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cfra from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.54.

ATD.B opened at C$39.67 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$30.40 and a one year high of C$47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

