Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $27,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $189.77 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $113.71 and a one year high of $191.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

