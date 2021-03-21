Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Dawson James

Dawson James reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Dawson James currently has a $2.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check-Cap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 271,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.59% of Check-Cap as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

