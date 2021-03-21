CIBC Raises Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$25.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TSE ISV opened at C$24.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$420 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$12.02 and a 1-year high of C$24.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Information Services’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

