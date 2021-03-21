Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) was up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 131,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 75,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:CPH)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit