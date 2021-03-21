Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) was up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.01. Approximately 131,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 75,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:CPH)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

