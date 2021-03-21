Citigroup Inc. Buys 10,849 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,596 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 437.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 79,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 64,502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 71.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.